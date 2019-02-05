North-east man to perform on one of Britain’s largest cruise ships

A performer from the north-east has set sail on his latest adventure – as a singer on one of Britain’s largest cruise ships.

Robbie Mackenzie, from Newmachar, will spend 10 months cruising the Canary Islands and Mediterranean as part of the onboard entertainment team on Marella Dream.

The 21-year-old fought off hundreds of other talented singers in a nationwide audition process and will be joined by 11 other talented young performers from across Europe.

The group were recruited by Yorkshire-based firm Peel Talent and have finally set sail following a gruelling 10-week rehearsal process.

The former Dyce Academy pupil, who also studied at the Glasgow Academy of Musical Theatre, will take part in 11 different shows over the course of his time at sea.

Each will be performed twice nightly on a two-week rotation.

Robbie said: “This will be my first cruise with Marella, so I am incredibly excited.

“The whole process has been really enjoyable, from the auditions at Pineapple Dance Studios in London to the last 10 weeks where myself and the team have lived and worked together 24/7 to get all the shows ready.

“It’s been very demanding as I perform several solos, including Shake a Tail Feather in the Blues Brothers-inspired show – but I have enjoyed every minute and can’t wait to become part of the Marella team.”

Marella Dream is operated by Marella Cruises, which is the third-largest fleet of cruise ships in the UK.

The firm is famous for its West End-style onboard shows and has proved a springboard for many talented young performers to launch their careers, including Joseph Fletcher and Cleopatra Joseph, who have gone on to perform in high-profile shows for stage and screen.