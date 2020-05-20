North-east man to feature in virtual Chelsea Flower Show

A north-east man is set to be featured in a new video created as part of the RHS Virtual Chelsea Flower Show.

Going live on Friday at 8am, Paul Doyle’s cacti collection in Collieston will be able to be seen across the world.

The event, which is being held as part of virtual celebrations due to the normal event unable to go ahead during Covid-19, has been created by horticultural charity Plant Heritage.

Paul’s National Plant collection, which is home to between 4 and 5,000 cacti from South America is one of a number to be featured.

The video will be introduced by Alan Titchmarsh, president of Plant Heritage, and will also feature noted physiologist Sir Michael Foster’s historic collection of irises, which are now kept by his great, great granddaughter in Suffolk, as well as eucalyptus trees in Kent.

For more information, visit www.rhs.org.uk/shows-events/virtual-chelsea

Vicki Cooke, plant conservation manager at Plant Heritage, said: “The four collections featured in our video show the diversity of plants that are looked after by our Collection Holders.

“As we’re unable to showcase our work at Chelsea as planned, everyone will instead have the chance to see these beautiful collections via our video. Viewers will hear from those working to save four different types of plant as to why it is vital that we preserve our garden plants.”