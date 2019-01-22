North-east man tells of thrill of The Chase after taking on The Sinnerman

A north-east man has described the “nerve-wracking” experience of taking on the Chaser.

Darren Abel, from Laurencekirk, was on the ITV’s The Chase, along with three other contestants, all hoping to win a share of cash.

The 34-year-old retail manager said: “I was last to go up. It is a little bit nerve-wracking and you do feel the pressure seeing the clock counting down.

“When you are speaking to the likes of Bradley (Walsh) it is really relaxed – he’s basically like a normal guy, it is like you are talking to your mate in the pub.

“In the final chase we had 14 questions and Paul managed to catch us.”

Darren, who was born with a tumour in his spine that crushed the nerves in his back, has been a wheelchair user since birth.

He said the show’s producers took great care of him during the day and host Bradley Walsh created a relaxed atmosphere.

The Chase gives contestants the chance to build up prize winnings before going head-to-head with a professional quizzer, known as a chaser.

Darren was competing against quiz king Paul “The Sinnerman” Sinha and managed to get through to the final chase to play for £10,000.

Despite walking away empty-handed, Darren said the experience of being on the hit show more than made up for it.

He said: “It was a good day out. The filming is a lot quicker than I thought it would be.

“It is more relaxed and we were flown down the night before.

“We were put in a briefing room, where they tell us how the show is run and then it was on to hair and make-up.

“You don’t really meet anyone famous until you are on the set and you are recording. It was a really good experience,” he added.

“The Chase is a show I watch all the time. It was great to see it first-hand.”