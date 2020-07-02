North-east man still suffering effects of Covid-19 after 100 days

A north-east man fears he may never fully recover after suffering from symptoms of Covid-19 for more than 100 days.

Callum O’Dwyer, 28, first became ill on March 23, the day the UK first entered lockdown.

The oil and gas engineer has been left unable to walk significant distances, or even live on his own – and has had to temporarily return to live with his parents.

A keen runner, he is eager to return to normal life. But Mr O’Dwyer currently has to spend several hours a day lying down.

Doctors have advised him to rest – but he fears he may never get back to full health.

“All the way along I suspected my next recovery was going to be just around the corner and that’s what’s made this difficult,” Callum said.

“Even now, I might occasionally have a couple of days where I’m starting to feel better but then it just turns around on its head and I might even feel worse than I did before.

“It’s the erratic but cyclical nature of feeling like you have all these false summits of recovery. It’s coming to the stage now where I’m concerned about the long-term.

“I’m trusting in the process, that it will all just work its way through, but I am scared also that it takes a very, very long time to get there, or it just doesn’t.”

Callum, a former candidate for Scottish Labour, made an initial recovery 11 days after first feeling feverish, but continued to experience symptoms including muscle weakness, fatigue and shortness of breath.

Although he praised the help of his own GP, he is now concerned about an apparent lack of interest in investigating cases like his to better understand causes and treatments for those suffering long-term effects.

He said: “Almost all the symptoms went away except muscle weakness, fatigue, aches and the tightness in my chest and shortness of breath. That just seemed to overtake everything, I was even more tired and weak.

“I was so weak that I went to pick up a water bottle that was full and I couldn’t – I was struggling to pick that up with two hands. It’s a level of muscle weakness and feebleness that I’ve never really experienced before.”

Health secretary Jeane Freeman said work to restart the health service more was already factoring in the need to rehabilitation services and the potential for patients to develop long-term conditions as a result of Covid-19.

But she warned understanding of the issue was “developing all the time” and she wants the NHS to be flexible enough to respond to emerging evidence.

“There is the immediate response that sometimes people need significant help from physio or others to recover from having the virus,” Ms Freeman said.

“But others will be left with longer term conditions where we need to make sure the health service can answer that demand and provide the care and support needed.”

Speaking at her daily briefing in Edinburgh on Wednesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon admitted there is still “limited knowledge” about what damage Covid-19 might do to health over a longer period of time.

“One of the reasons why I think we need to continue to take this virus so seriously is that the more we learn about it, the more we learn how damaging it is,” she said.

“From a very early stage we have known that, particularly for people with some underlying health conditions or other vulnerabilities, age for example, it can unfortunately be deadly.

“One of the things it took us longer to learn and we are still learning is that even for people who don’t become very seriously unwell and don’t die from it, it can still do really long-term damage.”

Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch revealed health officials have just this week drafted a briefing on how the health service will deal with chronic Covid-19 cases where health complaints persist over many months or years.

Professor Leitch said the clinical science remains “very, very young” and some reactions to the virus remain unpredictable but health officials are putting in place all the available “rehab elements” they can.

“This is why prevention is so important,” he added.

“It’s not just about stopping the 87-year-old from dying, it’s about stopping the 30-year-old from having months and years of rehabilitation from pulmonary disease.”