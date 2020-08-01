North-east man starts up own business after being made redundant from oil and gas industry

A north-east man who was made redundant from his job in the oil industry has started up his own business.

Ryan Coutts and his partner Claire Harris, from Cove, decided to launch Party Supplies Aberdeen after Ryan lost his job as a procurement specialist.

The new venture comes after the pair launched Mascot Rental Aberdeen last year.

Ryan, 35, explained why he thought now was the “right time” to launch the business.

He said: “I was recently made redundant because of coronavirus and the downturn of oil prices.

“I was told that there was a high chance I could lose my job around three weeks ago and it was finalised last week.

“My partner and I had had the idea in the back of our minds for a while to launch a party supplies business but it was never really the right time to do it.

“But it seems like the right moment to do it now and because we’ve been involved in the children’s party industry for a year with Mascot Rental, it made sense to go down the line of party supplies.”

The venture hasn’t proven easy, however, as the pair have had to sell personal belongings in a bid to raise cash to buy stock.

Ryan added: “We had very little support in the situation we were in so we had to look at trying to raise some cash.

“We decided to sell my car to help towards the business and also my partner’s engagement ring.

“We believe in what we’re doing and we’re fully committed to making it work.

“These are hard decisions to make but we don’t really have any other option right now.”

Party Supplies Aberdeen will provide event equipment rentals including LED garden furniture, giant love letters, candyfloss and popcorn carts and supplies for kids including giant Lego blocks and soft play.

Ryan’s six-year-old daughter, Chloe, will also be involved in the business.

He added: “On the Mascot Rental side of the business Chloe makes all the decisions on which characters to choose.

“With this business she will be helping us at the weekends by delivering and collecting things.

“She will also help us with the candyfloss and popcorn machines.”

To find out more about Party Supplies Aberdeen, visit www.facebook.com/partysuppliesaberdeen/shop