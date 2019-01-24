North-east man stabbed 22 times at cash machine

A man said he thought he “wouldn’t make it” after being stabbed repeatedly at a north-east cash machine.

Grahame Murray, 64, was about to take out just £10 when Mark Stephen launched the frenzied attack, grabbing him from behind and thrusting a kitchen knife into his chest.

Stephen, 37, was this week jailed for the sickening murder bid – which left his victim with 22 wounds.

The attack happened in Fraserburgh’s Saltoun Square and came at the end of a night out for Grahame.

Speaking for the first time about the brutal attack, which happened in September, Grahame said: “I never even got a chance to get my card into the machine because I was grabbed from behind.

“He went straight in and stabbed me three times in the chest.

“We wrestled about and he was shouting something like ‘give me your card!’”

The assault was eventually broken up by onlookers who had left a nearby pub.

One chased Stephen away and the other called the emergency services.

Grahame believes things may have turned out differently had it not been for their brave actions.

He said: “I definitely would have died. When they ran over, he got up and ran off, otherwise he would have carried on. It wouldn’t have stopped – I know that.”

Doctors found 22 different knife injuries on Grahame’s body, including seven stab wounds.

Grahame said: “When I was in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, I really thought I wasn’t going to make it.

“The ambulance crews cut away my shirt and my trousers but I couldn’t see my chest because of the amount of blood.

“I could have died that night at the ATM or on the way to hospital.

“The doctor told me if the knife was a few centimetres longer, it would have gone into my heart and I would have died.”

Grahame says he is still suffering physically and mentally from the incident. Doctors

have told him nerve damage in his left leg will take a long time to heal and he has been receiving counselling.

Grahame, from Rosehearty, said: “I’ve been seeing a psychiatric nurse once a month to deal with the psychological trauma. I still have flashbacks to that night.

“I was working at the time, but obviously I couldn’t go to work because of the injury so they paid me off.

“I’ve lost my income.”

In the wake of the ordeal, Grahame has had support from his immediate family.

He said: “My brother and sister-in-law have been up from Edinburgh to see me and my sister has been up from Pitlochry.

“It’s been really good to see them and having them come up has really helped.”

He added: “I feel lucky to be alive – every day is a bonus really.”

When Stephen was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow to six years in prison, Lady Stacey told him his jail term would have been eight years had he not pleaded guilty.