North-east man runs 5km a day in memory of dad

A north-east man ran 5km every day to raise thousands of pounds for charity in memory of his dad.

Joe Reid, 19, from Kemnay, wanted to raise awareness and funds for Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis after his dad Stuart passed away last year from the lung condition.

The illness causes scar tissue to build up in lungs, making breathing increasingly difficult. Stuart was diagnosed with the disease in 2012, and Joe is thankful for the time he was able to spend with his dad.

Joe said: “It is a progressive lung disease. In time you become dependent on oxygen and you ultimately die from respiratory failure.

“Dad had a heart attack in 2012 and they were doing all these tests and that is when they found it.

“The prognosis for patients is normally three to five years, which is worse than most cancers – but dad managed to stay with us for seven years.

“It wasn’t until last year that it was becoming quite severe. It was quite overwhelming but there wasn’t anything we could do and you just have to do what you can with the time you have left.

“I want to raise as much money as I can for the charity and raise awareness as patients often get misdiagnosed.”

Joe, who studies international relations at Aberdeen University, has so far raised more than £3,700 for the charity.

During September, Joe ran 5km every day and covered 150km in 30 days.

His challenge saw him mainly running along the beach, but he was joined on a couple of occasions by Derek Forsyth, his dad’s best friend.

Joe picked September as it marked a year since his dad’s passing and coincided with Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month. He said the condition isn’t widely known to people and that funding was needed to tackle the disease.

He said: “I stay close to the beach so most of the days I did it down there and round the harbour.

“Closer to the end I was in a lot of pain in my legs and I just had to push on.

“A lot of people had donated and there was no way I was going to stop. It was tough but I managed it.

“There were times I found myself running at midnight so I could get the runs in. It was overwhelming at the end but it felt great when I finished.”

Joe admitted he wasn’t a keen runner before his challenge but it has helped to improve his mental health.

Since finishing he said he was yet to put his running shoes back on.

Joe said: “I’ve always been known to my friends as the unhealthy one and I really didn’t like exercise.

“I used to maybe run a mile but be extremely out of breath and go home, eat pizza and lie in bed all day.

“It had come to a point that it was detrimental to my mental health during my first year of studies because I was still coming to terms with the loss of my dad.

“The running has helped me so much and has given me new energy.

“I didn’t weigh myself at the start but I used to have a beer belly and that is completely gone. It is nice to know I have helped myself as well as the charity.”

People can donate at bit.ly/31Pqgls