North-east man runs 500 miles to help raise thousands for Kayleigh’s fund

A north-east man has raised more than £3,000 to help support families who have a child with a terminal illness.

Matthew Milne ran 500 miles over a month-long period for the charity Kayleigh’s Wee Stars.

He pledged to run every day last month, starting with one mile on the first day and working through the calendar to run 31 miles last Saturday on the last day of the month.

The 23-year-old completed the equivalent of 19 marathons as a result and raised a total of £3,671 for the charity.

Matthew, who is from Oldmeldrum and a member of Metro Aberdeen running club, said: “Kayleigh’s Wee Stars is an excellent local charity that does a lot of great work and I’m proud to be able to support it and raise awareness.

“It has certainly been a challenge but I am proud to have quadrupled my original target for such a worthwhile cause.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their generous donations. There is still time to donate.

“The money raised will go towards making sure that families can make the most of precious time following a terminal diagnosis.”

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars was launched in 2012 by Jonathan and Anna Cordiner after the loss of their two-year-old daughter Kayleigh, who had been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

Jonathan, who also lives in Oldmeldrum, said: “What an incredible achievement.

“Matthew has shown such determination and commitment to run these miles day after day, and 200 miles this last week must have been incredibly tough.

“Thank you to Matthew and his family for supporting Kayleigh’s Wee Stars and raising awareness of what we do.

“The amazing amount he has raised will go directly to supporting families in Scotland where there is a child with a terminal illness.”