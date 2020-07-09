North-east man recognised by Royals for commitment to teenage cancer fund

A north-east cancer survivor has been honoured by royals at the inaugural Teenage Cancer Trust Awards.

Alex Charlton, from Banff, shared a virtual stage with royalty when Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie celebrated his dedication to young people with cancer at the awards ceremony.

The princesses, who are honorary patrons of the charity, recognised the seven winners on Zoom.

They heard how Alex, who was just 23 when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma, initially struggled at the thought of losing his hair.

However, as it started to fall out, Alex decided to turn a negative into a positive and use it as an opportunity to help other people with cancer.

The 24-year-old persuaded 40 of his workmates, friends and family and even his gran, to show their solidarity and shave their heads alongside him, raising over £20,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust and Cancer Research UK.

On receiving the award, Alex said: “Amanda, my Teenage Cancer Trust nurse, was somebody who really helped me during my treatment, and the fundraising was my way of giving back to the charity. It’s about making the most of a bad situation.

“Winning this award is an absolute honour.”

Alex was told he had the all-clear in April, just days after the UK entered lockdown. Princess Eugenie asked him if the period before his all-clear was ‘scary’.

Alex replied: “Yes it was quite scary. I know a certain few young people from treatment, so it was quite a worrying time.

“I finished treatment a week before lockdown but three months on and we’ve made it.

“You don’t expect to come down with anything like cancer – especially at the age of 23 or younger. I must say that finding out I had the all-clear was a very happy time.”

Princess Beatrice asked Alex what he is looking forward to post-lockdown.

He said: “I want to do some half-marathons and maybe a few marathons, obviously I need a bit of time to build my fitness towards that.

“I just want to get my health and fitness back to normal and see a bit more of the world.”

Princess Beatrice thanked Alex for the inspiring things he has done and for supporting Teenage Cancer Trust on his journey and said she admired him greatly for wanting to run a marathon.

Princess Beatrice said: “I came away with such a feeling of hope and inspiration and an understanding of the amazing work that the team at Teenage Cancer Trust has delivered for them.

“It was a remarkable conversation and the bravery witnessed on that call is incredibly touching.”