North-east man raises more than £1,000 with charity head shave

A man has raised more than £1,000 for a north-east charity after having his head shaved.

Murray Keir, from Port Elphinstone, is a senior support manager at Inspire and has worked in the care sector for 16 years, something he has loved from the outset.

The 41-year-old operates at St James’ Court in Inverurie and has always believed it has a great deal of potential.

St James’ Court provides support to local people with learning disabilities and additional support needs to lead full and independent lives.

“I do like a challenge, and this last year has been a challenge for everybody,” Murray said.

“It’s been brilliant to see how the staff have pulled together, despite them also struggling at times with lockdown and not being able to have a normal life, see their family, and so on.

“Seeing everyone coming together and trying to make the best of it for the people we support makes it worthwhile.

“What I like most about it here is trying to tap into the potential, and the garden project is just the start of it.

“We would like to – when the pandemic is over – link in with other community groups to help with the garden, plus other projects.

“I want St James’ Court to have a bigger role in the wider community for the benefit of the people we support.

“I have always loved working in the care sector. It’s a great feeling helping others be happy and healthy in their lives, and also great to help people achieve their goals.”

At the start of lockdown, Murray – who lives with his wife and two sons – vowed to not get his hair cut until barbers were able to reopen.

But when that time approached, he decided to keep it growing and use it as a way of raising money for polytunnels to be placed by St James’ Court by shaving his head.

With an initial target of £200, Murray exceeded that figure by over £1,000, raising £1,309.

The head shave took place outside the building, allowing the people that St James’ Court supports to watch.

Murray added: “I kept growing it out because I felt I could raise money for our garden project – plus it wound up my wife a bit as well.

“My friend and family were all behind the idea and thought it was great. My wife fully supported it, despite not liking my hair once it got as long or longer than hers.

“Lockdown was such a big change for everyone, including the people we support. They went from having very busy lives which included attending day services to not being able to go out at all.

“I started to do a day service within the building to keep a routine and interest for the people we support going.

“We have a massive garden area and started doing a lot more in there. Lockdown gave us the time to do this.

“I want to continue this and always ensure we are utilising the area more, now and long after the pandemic.

“We have to find positives from the pandemic and this is one of the positives which will be long-lasting. We want to expand on our garden year on year and grow more of our own fruit, vegetables and flowers.

“And from the fundraiser, £1,309 was made, which is way more than I could have hoped for.”

Murray has fundraised several other times in the past, which included organising a busking day on Belmont Street when he worked for VSA and running the London Marathon in 2011.

He is urging people to continue donating to charities like Inspire during these unprecedented times.

“Money is tight in the care sector, more so now than before and the pandemic will likely only make this worse,” he said. “It is extremely important for people to raise money for projects and charities like Inspire.”

Speaking on Murray’s head shave, Andrew Reid, development manager at Inspire, said: “Murray had joked throughout lockdown about how long his hair was getting, but it was probably around the turn of the year that he first mentioned doing the ‘big-shave’ in aid of Inspire.

“I thought it was a great gesture to make. Murray knows first-hand how challenging the pandemic has been for the people who live at St James’ Court so for him to want to raise money for polytunnels so that they can learn more about growing plants and vegetables and get the chance to spend more time in the fresh air was just fantastic.

“It is really important as it allows us to continue to enhance the lives of the people we support through the provision of added-value activities.

“This helps promote positive physical and mental wellbeing and help offset the challenges that the long periods of lockdown have presented for those we support.

“We are currently running an extensive programme of virtual activities online – everything from bingo and Zumba to karaoke and cook-alongs and can’t wait until we can start doing these on a face-to-face basis again in the hopefully not too distant future.”