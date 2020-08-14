North-east man postpones gruelling charity fundraiser until next year

A former soldier who planned to take on a gruelling physical challenge to celebrate his 40th birthday has postponed it due to Covid-19.

Martin Longmuir, from Ellon, planned to run hundreds of kilometres in aid of Friends of Anchor.

But having been made redundant from his job, Martin took the difficult decision to postpone his run until the spring of 2021.

He said: “I’m turning 40 this year and I wanted to do something to push myself, while raising funds at the same time.

“I’ve done some crazy challenges in the past, but this one is probably the wildest yet.

“Unfortunately, the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has seen me made redundant from my long-term position at an oil and gas service provider.”

Martin will begin his trek by climbing the two summits of An Teallach in the Highlands before traversing the Glen Shiel Ridge and the Cairngorms before finishing atop Bennachie.

The 39-year-old will run more than 240 miles and will have climbed a total of 16,164m by the time he arrives back in Aberdeen.

He was due to being his challenge this week, but decided to postpone.

Martin added: “Unfortunately I’ve seen many people in my life go through cancer, including my own mum.

“When I was 17, a classmate lost their battle to leukaemia and since then, I’ve been fundraising for Friends of Anchor.”

“Having completed most of your standard bucket list goals, I decided to go bigger than I’ve ever done before.

“I’m so disappointed to have to delay this event, but due to things outwith my control it just doesn’t seem realistic to do it this year.”

Martin started training with his cousin and Aberdeen-based personal trainer, Ami Murdoch, over a year ago.

He added: “I was in the army, so I know what it’s like to physically push myself, but this challenge is further than I’ll have ever pushed my body.

“Some days are easier than others but I’ll be evaluating my training plan to ensure that I’m still physically and mentally fit enough, while making sure I’m not pushing my body too far and injuring myself.”

To donate to Martin’s fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/3fqs8ao