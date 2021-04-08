North-east man’s hope end of long Covid battle is close

A north-east man who has suffered from long Covid for more than a year has revealed he is “better than the best he has been” after receiving his vaccine.

Callum O’Dwyer, from Westhill, contracted coronavirus in March last year and has yet to make a full recovery.

The 29-year-old – previously a keen runner who also stood as a candidate for Scottish Labour – was left unable to walk long distances or even sit up for long periods.

He was also forced to move back in with his parents as he was unable to live alone because of the illness.

Callum featured as part of an Evening Express series looking back at a year of the pandemic, and admitted he feared he may never recover.

But in an emotional video posted on social media, he revealed the vaccine has made a huge difference to his life and has vastly improved his long Covid symptoms.

“It’s been two weeks since I had my vaccine for Covid and I am delighted to say that I have noticed an improvement in my symptoms over the last two weeks,” Callum said.

“I’m able to do so much more. I’m still pacing but I am a bit more independent and can get up and do more stuff. It has less of an impact on me day-to-day.

Day 380 / Week 54 and I have some good news following the vaccine and my long Covid 👇, cannot adequately express how happy this makes me, please just watch and see it in me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A8lIliIo2d — Callum O'Dwyer (@callumjodwyer) April 7, 2021

“Although I’m still pacing, I’ve increased the stuff I can do and I’ve not yet noticed a crash or fallback.”

After more than a year of struggle with long Covid, Callum revealed he had got some of his normal life back.

“It genuinely feels like I’ve had a bit of my life back,” he said.

“I’ve been going for walks and I’ve been able to do stuff in the kitchen and around the flat.

“I’m staying with my girlfriend at the moment who has come up to look after me, and I’ve moved out of my folks’ for a couple of weeks.

“I’m not like Grandpa Joe from Willy Wonka, fully cured and jumping out of bed whooping and hollering, but I definitely have a big bit of my life back and I can’t tell you how good that feels.

“It’s almost certainly because of the vaccine I think. I feel like I’ve undone my relapse that I’d had and I’m back to even better than the best I’ve been.”

Callum added he hopes his long Covid battle will soon be over.

He said: “I’m not taking anything for granted, I might not feel this good forever, but I am desperately hoping this is the beginning of the end.”