North-east man had ‘the best view looking down from heaven’ as Liverpool won Champions League

Loved ones of a late football fan said they hoped he had “the best view looking down from heaven” as his beloved Liverpool won the Champions League.

The Evening Express reported last week that Robbie Cross, 45, died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after suffering breathing problems.

In his final days, Robbie, of Peterhead, told friends he wanted to keep battling on to watch his heroes Liverpool play Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid last Saturday night.

Sadly, he died five days before the game.

The prize is the biggest honour in European football and among the best for a club in world football.

Robbie had the opportunity to hold one of Liverpool’s Champions League trophies when he went on a stadium tour in Merseyside.

His sister Diane, 51, said she was “thrilled” when Liverpool won the match 2-0 and lifted their sixth European trophy.

She said: “The match took on a lot of extra meaning for our family once Robbie passed.

“It was absolutely brilliant when Liverpool won. I was so happy – the whole family was.

“Before Robbie died, he said ‘they are going to bring number six home’ – and they did.

“He would have been really chuffed.”

Robbie’s niece Stacey Macdonald, 26, said: “I hope he had the best view of Liverpool’s win, looking down from heaven.”

A celebration of Robbie’s life took place at the Almanythie Hall in Peterhead last week when guests wore red – the colours of Liverpool FC and Aberdeen FC, who Robbie also followed. More than 500 people attended.

Stacey said: “We said goodbye to one of the most amazing men in my life. We couldn’t have had a better service.”

A total of £1,000 was donated in Robbie’s memory. Half will go to the Buchan Renal Unit, which helped Robbie, and half to Parkinson’s UK, because Robbie’s mother Cathy has Parkinson’s.

A Parkinson’s UK spokesman said: “We send our condolences to the Cross family and thank them sincerely for thinking of us at this difficult time.

“Donations like these help the charity provide local lifeline services and fund world-leading research towards better treatments and a cure.”

Robbie fell ill in September 2017 while working at Strachan’s in Peterhead and was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and vasculitis.

A few days before he passed, Robbie was told he might have just days to live and left a heartfelt final Facebook message that simply read: “Goodbye everyone.”

Diane said: “Our family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind and thoughtful expressions of sympathy extended to us in so many ways during the recent sad loss of Robbie.

“We give our grateful thanks to Dr Gregor Bruce for his care over the years; to the nurses at the Buchan Renal Unit for their care and attention and latterly doctors, nurses and staff at the high dependency unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for their professionalism and support.”