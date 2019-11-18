North-east man facing $1million lawsuit from Schlumberger

A north-east man is being sued by oilfield services giant Schlumberger for $1million after they claimed he left the firm to work for a rival.

David Stokes was employed with Smith International in Texas from 2013 until May this year when he left to work for Aberdeen-based Ardyne Technologies.

But the Schlumberger subsidiary argues his move was in breach of a non-compete agreement he signed and are taking him to court.

Schlumberger claims Ardyne’s work in well abandonment is considered to be their “direct competition”.

However Mr Stokes, now based in Portlethen, said there is “no case to answer” as a Schlumberger HR advisor assured him during his exit interview that his move to Ardyne did not breach the agreement.