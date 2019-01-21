North-east man faces The Chase’s Sinnerman in bid to take home £10,000 cash prize

A north-east man has appeared on the hit teatime game show The Chase.

Darren Abel, from Laurencekirk, was on the ITV programme earlier this evening hoping to win a share of cash along with three other contestants.

Darren, who was born with a tumour in his spine that crushed the nerves in his back and has been a wheelchair user since birth, said the show’s producers took great care of him during the day and created a relaxed atmosphere with host Bradley Walsh.

The Chase gives contestants the chance to build up prize winnings before going head-to-head with a professional quizzer, known as a chaser.

Darren, and fellow contestant Mike, went head-to-head with quiz king Paul “The Sinnerman” Sinha and managed to get through to the final chase to play for £10,000.

Despite walking away empty-handed, Darren says the experience of being on the hit show more than made up for it.

