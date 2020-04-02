North-east man Euan battles for MasterChef semi-final place

A north-east man focused on his Scottish heritage in last night’s MasterChef quarter final.

Euan Walker, 29, from Edzell, made his way through to the show’s knock-out week back in February.

He returned to our screens last night as he battled it out with his fellow contestants but did not make it through to the next stage of the competition.

After impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace in his early episodes, Euan even managed to charm food critic Jay Raynor.

Euan chose to focus on his north-east heritage ahead of last night’s challenges on the BBC One show, as a result of the judges’ feedback.

The student development and volunteering co-ordinator at Robert Gordon University said: “(Cooking for Jay Raynor) was amazing and also completely terrifying, because you don’t know who you’re cooking for until they walk into the room.

“To be face-to-face with someone that you actually recognise is kind of scary.

“I felt like (the judges’ criticism) helped me keep things to what I would want to eat.

“A large portion of what I did was based entirely on where I was and what was in season at the time.

“I make a dish that uses partridge, it’s fairly unusual. I used ingredients that I could afford.”

Euan’s focus on his Scottish heritage has served him well throughout the season.

However, after overcooking his bird for the judges, he left the show after the first round while his competitors progressed.

He, from the start of his journey, struggled to watch himself on the competition.

“It’s got a little bit easier but the first time you hear your voice coming out the TV you just cringe so hard, that it can’t get worse.

“The guys who edit it, they make sure you don’t look like a complete idiot, no matter what you do.

“Once you get through a couple of rounds you start to feel a little less like you’re the impostor in the room, which comes quite naturally to me.

“I was worried I was the guy they brought in to be bad.

“Having had the chance to taste a few people’s food, I’d say they’re all pretty fantastic.

“It’s hard to pick a favourite out of the people I cooked against.

“I feel like this competition would be a lot easier if the people weren’t so nice.

“I think a lot of what people take away from being involved in a show like this is really strong friendships that last.

“You see each other at your worst but also at your best.”