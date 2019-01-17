North-east man due in court after cannabis worth £10K seized by cops

Cannabis worth more than £10,000 has been seized following a police operation in the north-east.

One man has been charged in connection with the recovery in the Clinton Drive area of Sandhaven on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

PC Samuel Scott said: “This recovery has taken a substantial amount of drugs out of our community.

“We will continue to target the illegal supply of drugs.

“We are grateful for the support of our communities and continue to urge anyone who has concerns regarding drugs or associated antisocial behaviour to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”