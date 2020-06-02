North-east man convicted of attempted murder to appeal

An Aberdeen man with an attempted murder conviction and links to a notorious outlaw bike gang is launching a legal battle in Scotland’s appeal court.

Ian Ewing, 44, was given seven years earlier this year for attempting to murder and assaulting motorcyclists belonging to the Nomads – a motorcycling club.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh saw video footage of Ewing and a group of accomplices, who have yet to be brought to justice, attacking the bikers on the A98 road near Cullen, Moray, on September 8 2018.

Jurors saw Ewing and his sidekicks striking Colin Sutherland, John Sutherland, Edward Forrest and Nicky Syratt with a claw hammer, a tyre iron and a baseball bat.

Moments earlier Ewing had driven his Vauxhall Insignia at Colin Sutherland and collided with the motorcyclist forcing him to fall off his bike.

Jurors also saw Ewing and his accomplices use a knife to cut off waistcoats bearing the ‘Nomads’ name.

After being arrested, police found evidence linking Ewing to the Blue Angels gang.

The Blue Angels claim to be the oldest motorcycling gang in Scotland.

The gang – which was formed in Maryhill, Glasgow, – have been linked to a number of violent attacks since its formation in the early 1960s.

Today staff at the Court of Criminal Appeal confirmed that Ewing’s lawyers had written to them notifying them of his intention to appeal.

It is not known at this stage whether Ewing intends to appeal against his conviction or sentence.

Jurors convicted Ewing, of Aberdeen, on a charge of attempting to murder Colin Sutherland and of assaulting John Sutherland to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He was also convicted of assaulting Mr Forrest to his severe injury and to the danger of his life. Ewing was also convicted of assaulting Mr Syratt to his injury and danger of his life.

During proceedings, the court heard from 25-year-old Colin Sutherland. He told proceedings that he and a group of friends had spent the afternoon of September 8 riding around the north-east of Scotland.

They had stopped in Elgin for a break at 4pm and then started riding again shortly afterwards.

He said that as they approached Cullen, he was “impacted” by a car and that he “came off”.

Nicky Syratt, 34, said he was repeatedly struck with iron bars and hammers by men who wanted to “break” his knees.

He added: “The last thing I can remember was a young guy telling me how he was going to kill me.

“I went in and out of consciousness.”

Police arrested Ewing shortly afterwards – he was in his car with a group of other men. When they searched his car, they found a hammer containing his DNA hidden beneath a passenger seat.

The head of the hammer also matched an indentation left on Mr Forrest’s helmet.

Detectives also found a top bearing the name ‘the Blue Angels’.

Defence advocate Susan Duff said Ewing was a family man and the period that he spent on remand was the “worst period” of his life.

He previously had a job where he was in charge of maintenance contracts for the police and fire service.

It is not yet known when Ewing will appear in court.