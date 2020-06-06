North-east man completes million step challenge for NHS charities

A north-east man is taking a well-earned rest after walking one million steps in aid of NHS charities.

Mark Robinson, 56, who lives in Dinnet, took on the mammoth stomp after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for the fight against Covid-19 by doing laps of his garden.

Now, after 23 days of walking on the track and road near his home, he has completed the challenge – covering a total of 463.24 miles.

Mark, who has type 2 diabetes, said: “The big kick up the backside for me was seeing Captain Tom, because if he can do it at 100 years old it should be no problem for a relatively young chap like myself!

“I thought I might as well do something useful while I’m off work and it is for a fantastic cause.

“The folks in the NHS have been amazing throughout the whole Covid-19 pandemic and it’s been great to do something to help them out.

“It’s been a blast, a test of character in places, but only a long walk nonetheless.”

Mark, who has previously worked as a policeman and also chauffeured for George Michael, now works as a plant operator at Leiths quarry in Peterculter.

The total distance of his walk is roughly equivalent to the distance from his home to Butlin’s at Skegness – his favourite holiday destination.

And bosses at the centre are assisting him with his campaign, donating family passes to NHS staff for next year for every 100,000 steps Mark walked.

He said: “Hopefully this time next year this will all be behind us and some of the folks who have been working so hard will be able to go for a well-deserved family day out.

“I’m not sure how they are going to decide it – whether it will be names out of a hat or something else to decide who gets to go – but the people who have been working so hard will get the chance to enjoy a nice day with their families.”

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie was among those to praise Mark for his efforts – even mentioning his challenge at Westminster.

And Mark also received a card from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon congratulating him.

Mr Bowie said: “I have been constantly cheered by the efforts of people who are rallying throughout difficult times.

“It can be something small like a joke or huge like a sponsored social distancing run.

“Mark’s showing us all how to get through lockdown in style, in the aid of NHS Charities Together.

“I wish him well and hope the lucky NHS staff enjoy their well-deserved holidays, when they come.”

Mark’s fundraising page is still open. To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-robinson147

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day