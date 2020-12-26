North-east man claims council has ‘stolen’ his grave

An elderly north-east man claims the council has “stolen” his grave after being told he will not be allowed to be buried in his family plot.

Charlie Thom’s daughter Brenda died in June 1985 and his late wife Elizabeth passed away in June this year after succumbing to cancer and both are buried at Kirkton Cemetery in Fraserburgh.

The 85-year-old’s father Alexander bought the plot in the 1970s on the understanding that three people could be laid to rest there.

But Aberdeenshire Council has now told Charlie he is not allowed to use the family plot himself when he dies.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Charlie, a retired publican, said he first became aware of the issue when he laid his wife to rest earlier this year and when he asked a local authority worker he was told it was not big enough.

His dad, mother and uncle are all buried at the neighbouring plot having been laid to rest in 1980, 2011 and 1985 respectively.

© Supplied by Family handout

Charlie said: “When I buried my wife I noticed there was not enough room for three coffins. I phoned the gravedigger and asked about it and he said ‘it was nothing to do with me. I’m just doing my job.’

“We were guaranteed there was going to be room for three bodies in 1975. There are three in my father’s plot.

“I saw it was too shallow for me to go in there. I reckon I should’ve been told when my daughter died. They might’ve made a mistake, I don’t know.

“I feel as I’ve been cheated and feel as if they’ve stolen my grave. I’ve been upset since I found out about this and my stomach dropped. It has been affecting my health.

“I haven’t been able to sleep the same and my stomach hasn’t been right since.”

© Supplied by family handout

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said it was an “extremely unfortunate” situation.

He said: “While we sympathise with Mr Thom, for any number of reasons a particular lair may not be able to accommodate the interment of three coffins.

“For that reason, at the time of purchase, it is made clear that while that is the aspiration, it cannot be guaranteed.

“It is extremely unfortunate that this is the situation with this particular lair. However, we have confirmed that it would be possible for an ashes casket to be interred in the available lair space.”