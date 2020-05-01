North-east man charged after heroin seized by police

A 45-year-old man has been charged after heroin was seized by police.

Officers said the discovery was made at a property on Harbour Street in Buckie on Thursday, April 30.

Following an investigation, a 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a drug offence.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Inspector Mike McKenzie, of the Buckie Community Policing Team, said: “Our team will continue to act proactively and deal robustly with those who deal drugs within our community.

“Report drug dealing by calling 101 or if you wish to report anonymously you can also contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”