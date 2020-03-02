North-east man calling for answers from Government after ‘football’ of ice hits car

A north-east man whose car was smashed by ice falling from the Queensferry Crossing is yet to hear from Government ministers.

Tom Milne, from Alford, was travelling along the £1.35 billion crossing two weeks ago when his Ford Focus was hit by a football-sized chunk of frozen water.

He faces an excess payment and insurance premium increase due to the incident.

Mr Milne is one of several motorists whose cars have been damaged in the same way and he’s concerned it could happen again.

He said: “It did cause me real worry when I was coming back over. I was constantly looking up.

“It has made me think about going over it again, especially on a cold day. If it’s icy I’ll be going by the Kincardine Bridge.

“The Scottish Government needs to address the issue and get sensors installed on the bridge and they need to take the people who have been affected seriously.

“They have all the details of the people whose cars were hit.

“It would not be asking a lot for them to phone up and say ‘look, we are really sorry’.

“It wouldn’t necessarily fix the situation but it would help.”

His case has been raised with Transport Secretary Michael Matheson by Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett.

Mr Burnett wrote to the Scottish Government minister asking for him to apologise to Mr Milne for the damage caused.

Mr Burnett said: “He (Mr Milne) has had no contact from yourself or any member of the Scottish Government to apologise for the damage sustained to his car or the inconvenience this damage has caused.

“Can you please provide detail on when the Scottish Government will be contacting those affected to apologise for the incident and whether or not they will be receiving compensation?

“Furthermore, you previously dismissed the risk of ice forming as ‘extremely rare’ and it has been reported that sensors will be installed on this major transport link in the coming months.

“I would be grateful if you could provide further detail as to when exactly the sensors will be installed, as you have failed to detail exact dates as to when this can be expected, despite having known of the issue for nearly a year.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Safety is our main concern and our operating company Amey has been in contact with all of those involved by the incident on the Queensferry Crossing.

“We are, of course, sorry that any driver was affected and we are taking steps to minimise risk and improve our response.

“Since the event, a five-point plan has been put in place to further enhance monitoring and gather increased understanding observation and available data sources. Visual monitoring remains the primary source of understanding the effects of these conditions and this will be assisted by the installation of ice sensors in the coming months.

“The sensors have a role to play but they are only part of the solution to this complex problem.

“We have also consulted experts to develop forecasting and operational regimes to best manage the issue.”