North-east man encouraging youngsters to get involved with community art project

A north-east man is bringing cheer to his community by encouraging youngsters to get involved in an art project.

Paul Bailey and his wife Lorraine, who live in Udny Green, asked children in the area to paint colourful stones which he will cement into a newly rebuilt wall in the community.

The 59-year-old, who works as an air steward, has recently been put on furlough by British Airways and wanted to put his free time to some use.

Paul said: “We sent an email around Udny Green and asked children to paint stones so we can put them on the new wall.

“The original wall had been knocked down by kids over the years and it was getting spread around the back of our garden.

“I did a drystone wall course with the community council last year and I thought I may as well try to rebuild another one because I’ll be here for a while and have a lot of time on my hands.

He added: “I started working on the wall just after lockdown started and it is now done.

“We’ve invited the children who have painted stones to come along on Friday and I’m going to cement their stones into the wall.”

