North-east man and his critters giving comfort to children during lockdown

A man with the largest collection of exotic animals in the north-east is keeping children entertained during lockdown.

David Low, from Bridge of Don, became known as The Critter Keeper eight years ago when he left his full-time job to showcase a variety of weird and wonderful creatures to the public.

Now the former papermill worker is uploading daily livestream videos with the animals to social media in a bid to entertain and educate youngsters.

Live video 12 (Frilled Dragon) help support the animals during the COVID-19 Lockdown by donating to PayPal.me/thecritterkeeper Posted by The Critter Keeper on Tuesday, 7 April 2020

The 39-year-old said: “My job usually consists of touring schools, nurseries and care homes with the animals, but because the schools are all shut and care homes don’t allow visitors, I can’t go anywhere right now.

“The only way I can continue to do my job is via social media and I thought that was the best way to help out with home schooling for the kids, which is why I decided to do my daily livestreams.”

David has more than 80 animals in his care, ranging from snakes and spiders to a tortoise and turtles.

He added: “A lot of the animals I look after are creatures that people don’t like such as snakes, tarantulas and cockroaches.

“But we need to educate people that these animals actually do have a role to play on this planet and they are very important for the ecosystem.

“A lot of what I do is give people that understanding of why we need them and why they aren’t horrible creatures.

“Hopefully the videos will change a few minds and they will have the same enthusiasm as I have for these animals.”

While it is free to view the livestreams, David is appealing for the public to donate money to allow him to continue to look after his creatures.

He said: “I’m self-employed so there’s currently no income coming in at all because my bookings have been cancelled for the foreseeable future.

“The main priority is looking after the animals I have in my care so I thought I would get online to see if I could rally some people to tune in and help out with costs.

“I have about 80 different animals and they need to be fed every day and they also need bedding.

“A lot of the equipment I have can be quite costly too, such as UV lights and bulbs that need replaced every so often.

“But the public have been very supportive and understanding, and as long as we are in this state of lockdown, I will continue to go online at 1.30pm every day to do the livestreams.

“My Facebook page has doubled in followers since I announced I was going to be doing the videos and I’ve had lots of people messaging me to thank me for entertaining their children during lockdown which is great.”

To find out more and to view the videos, visit www.facebook.com/TheCritterKeeperAberdeen/