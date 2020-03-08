North-east man Alex braves shave to boost teenage cancer fund

A young man fighting cancer is raising money for charity by shaving his hair.

Alex Charlton was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkins Lymphoma at the age of 23 in October.

He had to give up his work as a mechanical engineer and is now unable to play football with his local team Banff Rovers while undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Alex, from Banff, said he wanted to take on a fundraising event in support of other cancer patients who have also experienced losing their hair.

He said: “It was a really worrying time when I found out my hair was going to fall out and when it started to happen.

“I was worried about what other people would think.

“Losing your hair is a big thing for people because it can rob you of your confidence.”

Alex has raised more than £3,800 so far and has inspired 24 other people in the local community to take part in the Brave the Shave event this month.

He said he is still coming to terms with his diagnosis.

He added: “I am 23 years of age and it still hasn’t really sunk in.

“It puts your life into perspective because at such a young age you are obviously trying to find your feet, you are trying to move out of your (family) house and start a life for yourself.

“But when something like that is being put upon you it does change a lot of things.”

Alex has received help from the Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity supporting young people affected by cancer, following his diagnosis.

This inspired him to fundraise for the charity as well as Cancer Research UK.

He launched his fundraiser on his Facebook page last month for the event which will take place at the Deveronside Club in Banff on March 14.

He said: “So far I have had a lot of support.

“Everyone has pulled together and they have been very supportive.”

Alex said he was initially worried about losing all his hair.

But he stressed that cancer patients should not be ashamed of themselves if their hair falls out.

He added: “Now I have been shown the support of other people I am not as worried anymore.”

Donations can be made by clicking here