North-east man airlifted to hospital after incident involving ice machine

An investigation has been launched after a man was airlifted to hospital after a “work accident” at a north-east fish plant.

The Health and Safety Executive said it was looking into the incident that took place yesterday at Whitelink Seafoods in Fraserburgh.

The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance after it was dispatched at 2.30pm.

It is understood the man had sustained injuries to his leg after it got caught in an ice machine.

Police said they were called to the fish plant after a “work accident” had occurred and had passed details of the incident to the relevant agencies.

A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Executive said: “HSE is aware and is making initial inquiries.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 2.26pm on Wednesday to attend an incident on Maxwell Place in Fraserburgh.

“We dispatched two ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene.

“We airlifted one male patient in his 50s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

It is not known the current condition of the man following the incident.

Whitelink Seafoods declined to comment.

The firm was awarded £673,000 earlier this week to help with the expansion of its processing facility, new staff canteen and installation of blast freezing equipment.

The cash was given to the family-run company from the European and Maritime Fisheries Fund (EMFF) and is among £5.6 million which is being handed out to a variety of companies across Scotland.

Funding was given out in a bid to help the marine economy which Rural minister Mairi Gougeon said was vital to help the fishing and seafood sector flourish.

It is hoped the EMFF money will help boost the supply chain and create more local jobs.

Director Graeme Sutherland said work on the project could not simply go ahead without the European funding and that the expansion will benefit the workforce.