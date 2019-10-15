North-east man admits £9,000 benefit fraud

A benefit scammer has admitted defrauding the taxpayer out of almost £10,000.

David Bruce, 52, was claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance and Housing Benefit and was obliged to tell the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) if any of his personal circumstances changed that could affect the amount of money he could claim.

However, he failed to do so, and pocketed a total of £9,889 he was not entitled to as a result.

Bruce, whose address was given as Kingsfield Road, Kintore, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and pled guilty to two charges.

The first was failing to inform the DWP of a change in circumstances which he knew would affect his entitlement to £4,114 in Jobseeker’s Allowance between December 13 2016 and January 10 2018.

The second was knowingly failing to provide Aberdeenshire Council with information about a change in circumstances which he knew would affect his entitlement to £5,775 in Housing Benefit between December 19 2016 and January 14 2018.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan decided the offences were of such severity, a criminal justice social work report was needed before sentencing.

The hearing was adjourned until November 8, when Bruce will be sentenced. He was given conditional bail.

After the hearing, a DWP spokesman said: “Benefit fraud is a crime that diverts money from those who really need it. In addition to any sentence imposed by the court, people must pay back all the money they falsely obtained.

“We have zero-tolerance of anyone fraudulently claiming benefits and will take swift action to investigate, supporting our partners and prosecutors to bring them to justice.

“Anyone who suspects someone of fraudulently claiming benefits can call the National Benefit Fraud Hotline on 0800 854 440.”