A north-east man has denied throwing and punching a dog.

Peter Brady, 35, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter alleged to have happened on the city’s Beech Manor on July 2 last year.

Brady, whose address was given as Stoneyton Terrace, Bucksburn, is alleged to have seized the dog by the legs, repeatedly thrown it to the ground and repeatedly punched it to the body.

Brady denied the charge against him and a further court date was fixed for next month.

