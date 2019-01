A north-east man accused of driving a van into an oncoming vehicle is to stand trial.

Murray Garrow, 46, denies driving without due care and attention on the A96 Inverurie road on July 13 last year and crashing, and also denies failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

Garrow, whose address was given as Sandhaven Close, Ellon, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday and his case was adjourned until February 8.

His trial is due to take place on March 8.