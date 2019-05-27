North-east man, 69, reported missing by Spanish diving school found dead after search

A north-east man has died following an incident off the south-east coast of Spain.

Phillip Evans, 69, was reported missing by a local diving school at Club de Buceo Islas Hormigas on Thursday and after a search operation his body was discovered.

The Balmedie man was last seen diving north of Cabo de Palos, a region near the Spanish city of Cartagena.

The group reportedly lost contact with him and called authorities.

He was spotted swimming near a marine reserve called the Hormigas Islands.

The search included efforts by both coastguard, the Red Cross, police and the Spanish Navy.

Two helicopters were also used.

During the rescue mission, the regional government had pledged “all the state’s resources” had been tasked to find the diver.

His body was found by specialist Civil Guard divers on Friday evening.

The Spanish sea search and rescue unit Salvamento Maritimo tweeted that the search operation had involved a sonar sweep of the area.

A spokesperson for the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “We are in contact with Spanish police following the death of a British man in Spain and have offered support to his family.”

Mr Evans, who is thought to be a veteran of the armed forces, was believed to have been an experienced diver.

Cabo de Palos is a popular holiday resort with the nearby Hormigas Islands, a protected natural underwater reserve which is often used by scuba divers.

It is said to be one of the most treasured nature reserves in the Mediterranean.

No confirmation has been made on whether Mr Evans’ body has been taken onshore.

An investigating judge is now expected to conduct a probe into the circumstances surrounding the death.