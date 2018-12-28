North-east man, 58, attempted to drive while more than six-times alcohol limit

A 58-year-old man has admitted attempting to drive while more than six-and-a-half times the alcohol limit.

Graham Laird was seen by witnesses “stumbling” in the car park at Burn Lane, Inverurie, during the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

Ms Begg told the court that when they saw him get into a car and start the engine they “contacted police to make them aware they suspected the accused was going to drive under the influence of alcohol”.

Police arrived a short time later and found Laird in the driver’s seat with the engine off.

Laird, of Urquhart Road, Oldmeldrum, pled guilty to attempting to drive with 144mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Defence agent Michael Horsman said: “Although Mr Laird attempted to drive the car he didn’t in fact move the car from the position where it was parked.”

He added his client “realised the stupidity of what he was about to do”, and was “very remorseful”.

Sheriff Wallace deferred sentence until next month for reports and disqualified him from driving in the meantime.