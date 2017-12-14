North-east man, 34, in court after spate of thefts from homes and premises

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a spate of thefts in a North-east town.

The court appearance comes after items of property were taken from homes and commercial premises in Elgin during the last week.

Among the goods taken were power tools, a torch and a lawnmower.

Liam Cameron, 34, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court charged in connection with the matter.

Cameron, whose general address was given as Elgin, is facing a string of charges.

He is accused of two counts of theft, as well as a charge of attempted housebreaking with intent to steal.

Cameron is further charged with theft by housebreaking and being on premises with intent to steal.

During the court hearing Cameron made no plea.

The case against him was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and a spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said his next appearance was anticipated to take place within the next week.