Video: North-east make-up artist creates stunning works of art – using herself as blank canvas

A north-east woman has drawn inspiration from Disney movies and hit TV shows to create stunning works of art – using herself as a blank canvas.

Stephie Johnston combines her two passions, art and make-up, to produce the stunning designs.

Her unique hobby makes her happy even on days where she feels a bit glum.

The 28-year-old, from Peterhead, said: “On days where I feel a bit down, I know I haven’t painted myself in a while, so I just go home and start.

“I got back into doing art after just doing make-up for so long and it feels great.”

Stephie, who posts her make-up creations online, uses a mirror and forward-facing camera to help her.

Some of her detailed drawings include a northern lights-inspired work and one with a theme from hit TV show Stranger Things.

Stephie said: “I do it on a Wednesday when I am off work and I maybe do about two or three throughout the day.

“If I really like my face, I will keep it on for a few hours, but other times I clean it straight off. I have not braved going out in the streets of Peterhead yet.

“I have short hair so it is actually really easy to make it go with the piece.

“It only takes me about an hour-and-a-half to do, although sometimes it takes me two, depending on how complicated it is.

“Everyone around me has been so supportive. My partner, Phil, when he comes home from work, tells me if he thinks I have done a good job.”

Stephie, who works as a make-up artist in Ellon, said this type of body art is uncommon in the north-east.

She now hopes to get her name out there and be known worldwide, after only starting to paint herself several months ago with skin-friendly acrylic paint.

Stephie studied HND Art at Aberdeen College 10 years ago and then went on to qualify as a make-up artist.

She said: “I think I only know one other person in the north-east that does this kind of work.

“I got inspired to do The Lion King and then I did Lady And The Tramp because it is my mum’s favourite film.

“I am not actually a big fan of Disney – I was as a kid. I get inspired by everything around me and normally an idea comes to me on my way home from work.”

Stephie shares a Facebook Live video every Wednesday of her process and posts pictures of each piece on Instagram.

More details can be found by searching Makeup With Stephie-Bum on Facebook.