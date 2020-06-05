North-east magician cheers up residents during coronavirus pandemic

North-east magician Dean Spruce has been brightening up lockdown for north-east schools, nurseries and charities with some spell-binding videos of routines.

Mr Spruce and his fiancee Victoria McCann have been doing tricks for about 25 years, performing all over the region at parties, corporate events and university celebrations.

When the coronavirus pandemic broke out, his work dried up and the couple started sharing footage online to cheer people up.

The video routines last between 16-20 minutes and the pair have even transformed part of their living room into a circus tent for the performances.

Mr Spruce added: “It’s something I usually do myself but my fiancee Victoria has been doing the magic routines with me too.

“It’s great having someone to bounce off and she’s a really good magician.”

The lockdown magic shows have encouraged the duo to get creative and think of their own tricks.

Mr Spruce said: “We’ve been doing one or two videos per week and we have seven more routines planned. It’s all free for people to watch.”

As well as a sizable audience in the north-east, people in places like London and New Zealand have been tuning in – with the clips notching up 20,000 views per week.

Mr Spruce said: “The feedback has been outstanding, some of the children that have been watching have said some really wonderful things about it.”

Mr Spruce’s interest in magic started from a young age as his grandfather was a magician too.

The duo already send links to their videos to 10 north-east charities and are happy to provide free shows to more groups.

For more information people can visit www.divinemagic.co.uk or look up Dean Spruce Magician on Facebook.

