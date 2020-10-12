North-east magazine contributors nominated for Scots Writer of the Year Award 2020

Two north-east magazine contributors have been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Sheila Templeton and Shane Strachan, who write for Pushing Out the Boat, have been shortlisted for the Scots Writer of the Year Award 2020.

The magazine features poetry and prose in English, Scots, or Doric, as well as artwork including drawings, illustrations, and photographs.

Poet Sheila Templeton was born in Aberdeenshire and is also the winner of this year’s McCash Prize for Poetry in Scots.

Her poem ‘The Iceberg that Sunk the Titanic’ features in the current issue of the magazine.

Originally from Fraserburgh, author Shane Strachan’s short story ‘Dia de los Muertos’ appeared in issue 13 of the magazine.

He is also shortlisted with writer and performer Frieda Strachan for Scots Project of the Year for their collaboration, Doric Dwams.

Pushing Out the Boat editor Lily Greenall said: “It’s a tribute to the high quality of writing in Pushing Out the Boat that two of the writer of the year finalists have entrusted their work to us.

“The fact that both come from the north-east is a bonus.”

A total of five authors have been shortlisted for the Writer of the Year Award.

The winner of the award will be announced at an online ceremony on Saturday, October 24.

To vote, go to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/scotslanguageawards