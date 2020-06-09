North-east luxury cashmere manufacturer designs scarf to raise money for the NHS

A north-east luxury cashmere manufacturer has designed a new rainbow scarf and will donate £100 from each one sold to support the NHS.

Johnstons of Elgin, has designed the limited-edition rainbow scarf to support the NHS, its employees, volunteers and patients across the UK and will donate £100 to NHS Charities Together for each one sold.

Alan Scott, the firm’s creative director, said: “We felt it was important, now more than ever, to continue to support the UK’s response to the coronavirus.

“The rainbow scarf’s bright and colourful design is timeless, meaning those who wear it will always support a great cause whilst adding a splash of colour to their wardrobe.

“Thousands of shades were tested to find the perfect, fresh hues to inspire positivity and our team of designers have created a beautiful product that will inspire optimism for all who wear it.

“We say it is like a hug in colour, and whether you’d like to brighten a friend’s day, or perhaps gift yourself, our cashmere rainbow scarf can help to put a spring in your step, while supporting a great cause.”

Last month, the company started producing small batches of scrubs at its mill in Elgin for the local hospital and primary care centres while they awaited NHS supplies.

