North-east Lotto player wins £1,000,000 using birthday numbers for draw

A north-east Lotto winner has won £1,000,000 in a July draw.

The mystery winner, known only as Mrs. M from Aberdeenshire, matched five main numbers plus the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw on July 22.

Mrs. M chose a personal selection of birthday numbers on the National Lottery website which led to her life-changing win.

The winner has become one of more than eight million players who win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mrs. M for winning this fantastic prize. After a few simple clicks, she has become a millionaire overnight.”

Players can check their tickets online at www.national-lottery.co.uk or via the National Lottery App by scanning your retail tickets to check if you’re a winner.