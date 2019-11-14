North-east lorry firm’s bright idea helps charity lighthouse project

A north-east transport company has become the latest firm to get behind a project which will see the region lit up for charity.

CLAN Cancer Support has launched Light the North, with three-metre lighthouses set to be installed along the coast.

And they will be put in place by Colin Lawson Transport, who have signed up as the trail’s official transport partner.

The firm’s drivers will convey at least 30 of the lighthouses from a warehouse in Derbyshire to Aberdeen, where they will be painted by artists.

They will then transport them to their respective locations across the north-east.

Company founder Colin Lawson said: “The project is about raising awareness of the work CLAN does for people with cancer across the whole of the north-east.

“I have heard about the latest statistics showing one in every two people experiences cancer and that is tragic.

“Everyone has someone they know who has been affected by it and it really is the most horrible disease.”

He added: “I am really excited to be part of Light the North.

“I am a great believer in giving something back if you can and CLAN is a local charity who I have been very impressed by.

“We are really glad to be able to offer this gesture.”

CLAN’s head of income generation and business development, Fiona Fernie, said: “We’re delighted to have the support of Colin Lawson Transport, who will help to bring the lighthouses the length of the country to their new homes in the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

“We have been supporting local people affected by cancer across the region for 36 years, and we are thrilled to be working in partnership with a fantastic, well-established local company like Colin Lawson.”

How to get involved

CLAN is looking for further partners and sponsors who would like to be part of the lighthouse trail.

A variety of sponsorship options are available, and interested people or businesses should contact lighthousekeeper@clanhouse.org