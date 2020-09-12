North-east Lord Provost recognises efforts of council staff

Aberdeenshire’s Lord Provost has sent a message of thanks and praise to staff at the local authority for their commitment to communities throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lord Provost Councillor Bill Howatson has penned an open letter to Aberdeenshire Council staff, in which he looks at the way jobs have changed over the past few months.

A number of changes have been made to services, and around 4,000 staff members began working from home.

He said he was “hugely impressed and humbled by the resilience and dedication” of the local authority.

In his letter, he added: “It’s been more than five months since our lives were transformed by the global outbreak of coronavirus and, while we are certainly making progress in stemming the spread of Covid-19, we are far from returning to normality.

“As a council, we have had to adapt quickly and efficiently to ensure the majority of our services continue as far as possible which has meant changes across the board.

“It was – and continues to be – a particularly challenging time for all those frontline staff within the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership who ensured they delivered superb care and support to our most elderly and vulnerable residents for which we are tremendously grateful.

“We have seen many examples of staff adapting the way in which they work and on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council I would like to thank you all for the hard work and dedication you have demonstrated these past few months.”