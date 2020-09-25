North-east Lord Provost pays tribute following Stonehaven train derailment

A north-east Lord Provost has paid tribute to those affected by the Stonehaven rail crash, calling it one of the “darkest days” in history for the region.

Aberdeenshire Council Lord Provost Councillor Bill Howatson praised the efforts of local communities and emergency services following the incident last month, while paying tribute to those who passed away.

The tragedy resulted in the deaths of three people, and a further six injured.

Addressing the meeting of full council, Mr Howatson said: “I’d also like to recognise the efforts of our emergency service and the partnership response to the train derailment at Carmont near Stonehaven on the 12th August.

“Members of the council, this was one of Aberdeenshire’s darkest days in recent history.

“This terrible accident has hit the heart of our community. I would like to pay tribute to those that lost their lives that day and pass on our deepest condolences to their families, friends and colleagues.

“As with any tragedy there are always people who rush to help. I know the local community came together in the immediate aftermath and they did that not only to do what they could to support those in immediate need, but in the following days and weeks as the emergency service and rail investigators worked on site to understand what happened on that fateful day.”

He added: “And indeed, we must pay tribute to the emergency services who responded and continue to deal with the crash site. We each owe them a debt of gratitude for everything they do to keep us safe every day and to respond to our greatest moment of need.”