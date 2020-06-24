North-east long distance runner prepares for gruelling fitness challenge

A north-east long distance runner is to take on David Goggins 4 x 4 x 48 running challenge next month.

Nathan Minors will be carrying out the challenge from 5pm on Thursday July 16 to Saturday July 18, which will put his fitness and endurance to the ultimate test.

Popularised by American fitness guru David Goggins, the grueling challenge involves running four miles (6.4km), every four hours for 48 hours.

The product design engineer from Aberdeen will be raising funds for Mind, the mental health charity.

Nathan had an initial target of £200, however this was exceeded in a mere four days. He has now raised the target to £400.

Nathan said: “Raising awareness around mental health is a cause very close to my heart. It has affected almost everyone close to me in some way.

“This is my chance to take something I’m passionate about to raise money and awareness for charities like Mind, who aim to provide support for anyone suffering with mental health issues.

“My challenge is simple. I’ll be doing the David Goggins 4 x 4 x 48 running challenge. This involves running four miles, every four hours for 48 hours, and setting my alarm throughout the day and night to lace up the shoes and hit the road.

“I was inspired to attempt this challenge after reading David Goggins book ‘Can’t Hurt Me’. Four miles might not seem like much of a physical challenge for some people, but the mental challenge of repeating it over, and over, for 48 hours is going to be the real test of my body and mind.”

The 30-year-old is used to running a distance of 70-85km six days a week.

Nathan added: “I’ve always been a physically active person and love running, visiting the gym and rock climbing.

“I’ve been doing these activities for around eight years but it was during the start of lockdown that I found my new passion for long distance running – there wasn’t any other ways to keep me active, after all.

“Lockdown has given me plenty of time to train and hopefully take part in ultra marathons in future. But for now my focus remains on this challenge.

“I’ve mapped out a rough 6.4km (four mile) circular route from my house. The route follows main roads because I will need the street lights when I’m running my 1am laps.

“So far, everyone thinks it’s a crazy challenge but they’re all behind me 100%. Once I set myself a challenge, I’m going to give it full effort.”

Nathan’s partner Hollie Bruce, 25, says she was “not surprised” when Nathan decided to take on the challenge.

“Nathan is always looking for new ways to push himself,” Hollie added.

“I honestly think he’s going to smash this challenge! Like Nathan said previously, once he sets his mind on a challenge, it will get completed.

“I’m incredibly proud of him and his determination. His drive is inspiring and I just couldn’t be prouder of him for doing this and raising money for the Mind Mental Health Charity, which is an amazing cause.”

To follow Nathan’s training and updates throughout the 48-hour challenge, visit his Instagram. To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/nathan-minors