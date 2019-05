An Aberdeen firm is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Caledonian Logistics, which also has bases in Cumbernauld and Inverness, began as a start-up, but now employs 140 staff.

Founder Derek Mitchell said: “This is a huge milestone and over that time we’ve seen many changes within the industry including new electronic data and portal services.

“We’ve managed to overcome every challenge with the support of our members of staff and I’m excited to see what the next 20 years holds.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter