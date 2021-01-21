North-east lockdown learning showcased at national level

A series of case studies from across the north-east have been highlighted at a national level as part of a publication about lockdown learning.

Education Scotland’s “What Scotland Learned” series is a collection of inspiring stories about how practitioners across Scotland have responded during the Covid-19 crisis.

It is structured around the five themes of How Good is OUR School? a national quality improvement tool, and includes contributions from children and young people, adults, families and communities.

Fraserburgh North School’s learning is shared under the Our Relationships theme, recognising their commitment to engaging with families in a variety of different ways.

Mackie Academy and Durris Primary have both been featured as part of the Our Learning and Teaching theme – with Mackie highlighting their focus on using G Suite (Google Suite) tools to engage with both parents and young people, and Durris showcasing their transformational parental engagement activities which were inspired by a professional learning event. This included working with the parent council to revamp their homework policy.

Laurencekirk Primary is highlighted in the Our School and Community section for their efforts to connect with their local community during lockdown. This included a community treasure trail and a community effort to mark the Primary 7’s end of term.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Shine a Light on Lockdown is also highlighted, under the Successes and Achievements theme, as something which allowed many young people to share new skills and showcased some of the creative things that young people, parents and schools were doing during lockdown.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire’s Community Learning and Development team is also featured in recognition of the team’s efforts to adapt and deliver an online learning offer to enable adult learners to continue participating in their learning, access information, resources, and support.

More than 100 learners participated in their English as an Additional Language course alone.

Education and Children’s Services director Laurence Findlay also contributed to the resource, highlighting the importance of regular communication and consistent messaging throughout the pandemic.

He said: “We’re pleased to be able to share the significant efforts of schools and other staff across Aberdeenshire with the rest of Scotland.

“Our team is second-to-none and I am hugely proud of all that we have achieved together, supporting each other and keeping our ears to the ground with evolving national advice and priorities, contributing as experienced professionals to the national dialogue along the way.”

Chairwoman of Aberdeenshire’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, Councillor Gillian Owen added: “It’s brilliant to see how adaptable, professional, efficient, proactive and innovative colleagues across Aberdeenshire continue to prove to be.

“Well done to all of those recognised through these Education Scotland case studies and also to many more unsung heroes whose efforts do not go unnoticed. Pandemic or not, we deliver our best. Keep it up, everyone!”