North-east locations featured in latest Lonely Planet travel list

North-east tourist experiences have made the pages of a national travel guide.

Old Aberdeen, the Braemar Gathering and Royal Deeside are the local attractions included in the Lonely Planet Ultimate United Kingdom Travelist.

The list, which was released today, named the Edinburgh Fringe as the top British attraction.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Lonely Planet’s vice-president of experience Tom Hall said: “Lonely Planet’s Ultimate United Kingdom Travelist brings together the UK’s most compelling sights and experiences, ranging from world-class museums and giant cathedrals to rollicking festivals, inky lochs and tiny pubs.

“We’re thrilled to name the world’s largest arts festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the UK’s top experience – it’s one of the most exciting and diverse destinations on the planet.”

Visit http://bit.ly/2YGZnmn for further information.