North-east local authority to fight inequality

Aberdeenshire Council has vowed to fight discrimination after a video emerged of a school pupil telling a teacher “there are only two genders”.

The pupil – an unnamed 17-year-old – secretly filmed the exchange after being removed from class for the comments.

A council spokeswoman said: “As part of our Public Sector Equality Duty we aim to: eliminate discrimination, harassment and victimisation; advance equality of opportunity between those who have protected characteristics and those who don’t, and foster good relations between those who have protected characteristics and those who don’t.

“It is important to understand the context of any video clip taken without a person’s consent. In our schools, fostering good relations among different groups can be a real challenge but our aim is to support a fairer, inclusive environment for all.”