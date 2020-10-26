EXCLUSIVE: North-east likely to see tier two restrictions implemented next week

The north-east is likely to remain under tier two restrictions next week.

The Evening Express has seen a letter from the Scottish Government to COSLA chief executive Sally Loudon, suggesting Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire could be given tier two status – similar to the restrictions currently in place for the region.

Moray could see a move from tier two to tier one, while Dundee city could rise to level three, with the Scottish Government saying there was “cause for concern with rising number of cases” in that city.

From November 2, Scotland will be moving to a five-tier structure for lockdown restrictions, with different measures in place across the country.

No final decisions have been made, and further discussions will take place with local authorities in the coming days.

The letter states: “At this crucial stage in suppressing the virus, with higher case numbers, the winter approaching, and the introduction of a new strategic framework, the public health advice to Ministers is that it would not be safe to move any area straight to the lowest level, Level 0.”

Areas currently under tier two restrictions are likely to remain there on November 2, “if the data and other considerations remain unchanged in the coming few days”.

The letter continues: “The data for Dundee City also gives cause for concern, with rising numbers of cases. Again, a final decision will be made on the basis of data becoming available in the next few days. Meantime, consideration is being given to moving Dundee City to Level 3 in the new framework, broadly equivalent to the measures currently in place in the central belt. Further consideration is also being given to the interaction between Dundee and neighbouring areas within the Tayside Health Board area.”

Local authorities and directors of public health across Scotland are expected to discuss their thoughts with the Scottish Government over the next few days, before final decisions are reached and implemented in the days leading up to November 2.