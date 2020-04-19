North-east lighthouse museum given financial boost

A leading north-east attraction has been given a funding boost to ensure it survives the coronavirus shutdown.

The Museum of Scottish Lighthouses in Fraserburgh has been handed an £18,000 support package to help it continue to operate and prepare for reopening.

The majority of staff at the museum have been placed on the government’s furlough scheme but the museum’s manager and collection manager are still working.

They will use the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) cash to continue to care for the collection, provide security checks, meet insurance requirements and get the attraction ready to open again.

It comes from the Northern Lighthouse Heritage Trust, the charity arm of the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB).

The NLB is the body in charge of more than 200 lighthouses around the coast of Scotland and the Isle of Man.

Mike Bullock, chief executive of the Northern Lighthouse Board, said: “The museum is a very special place to us as it tells the story of the Northern Lighthouse Board and is dedicated to preserving the industrial and social history of Scotland’s lighthouses and we are immensely proud of the achievements of the museum manager, Lynda McGuigan, and her team.

“We were therefore delighted that the board of trustees of the Northern Lighthouse Heritage Trust agreed unanimously to offer a package of support to the museum.”

Lynda McGuigan, manager of the museum, welcomed the financial help and said she was “relieved”. The attraction was due to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year.

She said: “I am so relieved the Northern Lighthouse Heritage Trust stepped in to provide this support. We have a collection that is of international, national and local significance and it would be devastating if we had to close.

“Most importantly, we employ a team of vibrant and passionate people from the local area and we want to make sure that when all this is over the museum is ready to do what it does best, which is to attract visitors from near and far, give them a great day out and in the process provide an invaluable boost to the economy of Fraserburgh and the surrounding region.”

For more information on the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses, visit lighthousemuseum.org.uk

