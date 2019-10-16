North-east lifesavers receive £2,200 boost from ferry staff

A ferry firm’s staff survey has helped raise more than £2,000 for a north-east charity.

For every survey filled in by staff at Northlink Ferries, the amount of cash donated to the RNLI increased.

The money raised is then shared across the lifeboat stations along the ferry company’s routes.

Yesterday, a cheque for £2,200 was presented to the crew in Fraserburgh.

A statement from RNLI Fraserburgh on Facebook said: “We would like to thank all staff from Northlink Ferries for making this donation possible and special thanks to the staff who attended the station.”