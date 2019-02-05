North-east lifesavers honoured for service

Six volunteers have been honoured for 163 years of lifesaving.

A special Royal National Lifeboat Institute dinner was held at Banff Springs Hotel to mark the achievements of the Macduff Lifeboat Station crew members.

John Ingram and John West retired after more than 30 years service each, while Derek Mair, Colin Wood, Chassey Findlay and David Park picked up long service medals.

Mr Ingram retired from his role as Deputy Launching Authority (DLA) – which saw him involved in the day-to-day management of the station – at the end of 2018.

Mr West joined the RNLI in 1986 and was DLA until 1990 when he became the honorary secretary for Macduff RNLI, a position he held until 2000 after which he returned to being one of the stations DLAs.

Both men were presented with tide clocks.

The long service medals were handed out by lifeboat operation manager Roy Morrison.

Mr Mair has had 20 years of service, after joining in 1998.

The next to receive the award, Mr Wood, joined in 1997 and has worked as both shore and boat crew over his career.

Mr Findlay, who was given a 30-year medal, became helmsman only three years after joining, a position he has held to this day.

He said: “With over 160 years of volunteering service between us it is testament not only to the character of the volunteers but also the RNLI, as the charity that saves lives at sea, they make sure that we are supported, equipped and trained so when the worst happens at sea we are ready and able to help people in need.”

The last recipient of the award was Mr Park, who was unable to attend the dinner, but was given a 20-year long service medal by area lifesaving manager Henry Weaver.

Mr Morrison said: “They are all volunteers and are ordinary people who do extraordinary things and without them the RNLI wouldn’t be the service it is today.

“Collectively these three guys have dedicated 85 years’ service to the RNLI, for that we are truly grateful and appreciate all that they have done during their time at Macduff. We wish them all the best in their retirement and look forward to seeing them from time to time at the station.”