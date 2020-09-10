North-east lifeboats called to rescue broken down yacht in North Sea

North-east lifeboats were launched after a yacht broke down in the North Sea.

Both the Peterhead and Fraserburgh lifeboats were launched after the crew on the yacht called for help at around 3.30pm yesterday.

The yacht was heading to Peterhead when it got into difficulty near Rattray Head.

Volunteers from RNLI Fraserburgh were the first on the scene and established the yacht had sustained damage to its rigging and had developed engine problems, which may have resulted in a loss of power.

Fraserburgh crews stayed alongside the vessel until the Peterhead team could take over and escort the yacht to Peterhead Marina.

Martyn Simpson, a coxswain mechanic at Peterhead Lifeboat Station, said: “We were tasked to assist Fraserburgh Lifeboat who were in assistance to the yacht which was experiencing some difficulty.

“We took over at 1.5 nautical miles, north-east of Scotstown Head and escorted the yacht to Peterhead Marina.

“At Peterhead Lifeboat we are always on call and happy to be of assistance, the people on board the yacht did the right thing by contacting the coastguard as soon as they were experiencing some difficulty and we would urge anyone else to do the same in future.”